DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people and multiple pets were found dead in a house fire in southern Dallas County Sunday morning.

The fire department arrived to the 9800 block of Beckley View Avenue around 4:30 a.m. to put out a heavy fire.

Police said they believe two or three other homes also caught on fire, as well as some vehicles.

The water supply was an issue because of the lack of fire hydrants in the area.

Authorities believe the two deaths were a 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. About six or seven dogs or cats were also found dead in the fire.

The medical examiner is working to confirm the identities of the to victims.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.