RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than a thousand children received shoes and gifts at a church event in Richardson Sunday.

The Heights Baptist Church hosted their Three Trees Event.

Families who attended also received gift cards to help pay for their Christmas dinner.

“Three Trees is just one way during the Christmas season that we felt like you know what we can serve our community, we can help take care of a thousand one hundred kids who may not have a good Christmas,” said Richard, an organizer.

The church works with Richardson ISD to find families who may need extra help during the holiday season.

The church started collecting donation from the community in October.