BENBROOK (CBSDFW.COM) – The male suspect of a standoff Friday in a Benbrook motel died at the scene from an apparent drug overdose, according to FBI Dallas.

A SWAT team and FBI agents were on the scene of a Days Inn along Winscott Road near I-20 where the suspected armed bank robber was holed up inside.

The motel was evacuated shortly before 5:00 p.m. except for the room the suspect was in.

Originally police said the suspect was transported to the hospital; however an official with FBI Dallas gave an update and said the suspect was instead treated on site for a drug overdose.

A Tarrant County Medical Examiner pronounced the suspect dead and identified him as 39-year-old Austin Silvey.