Filed Under:Fort Worth, lockdown, St. Andrews Catholic School, threat, W.P. McLean Middle School, W.P. McLean Sixth Grade Center

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three schools in Fort Worth — St. Andrews Catholic School, W.P. McLean Middle School and W.P. McLean Sixth Grade Center — have been placed on lockdown due to a threat, police say.

There has been no word on what kind of threat the schools received.

Fort Worth police have officers at the schools to make sure everyone is safe while the threat are being investigated.

From Chopper 11, it appears parents are being allowed inside St. Andrews Catholic School to pick up their children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s