FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three schools in Fort Worth — St. Andrews Catholic School, W.P. McLean Middle School and W.P. McLean Sixth Grade Center — have been placed on lockdown due to a threat, police say.

There has been no word on what kind of threat the schools received.

Fort Worth police have officers at the schools to make sure everyone is safe while the threat are being investigated.

From Chopper 11, it appears parents are being allowed inside St. Andrews Catholic School to pick up their children.

This is a developing story and will be updated.