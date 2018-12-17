  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police are investigating a reported coyote attack that happened early Monday morning. A woman says her husband helped save two women who were being attacked.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Preston Road and Eldorado Parkway. Police confirmed they are investigating an attack involving a coyote.

Michael Harvey said he was driving along the road when he saw two women being attacked by a coyote. He then pulled up to them to help, and the two women hopped then into his vehicle to get away from the coyote.

“I was just driving and saw two ladies in the middle of the street. I knew immediately what was happening and tried to zoom in on the coyote and wanted to hit him, but because of the way the woman were acting, frantic and scared, I slowed down,” said Harvey.

Harvey said he took the women to Medical City of Frisco to get treatment. There has been no word on their conditions.

Last month, the Frisco Police Department said it was aware of several attacks involving a coyote on Eldorado Parkway between Granbury Drive and Rogers Road. The attacks date back to October 26.

In the latest incident, a jogger was attacked and suffered injuries to her neck.

  1. Clare Nixon (@geppyduck) says:
    December 17, 2018 at 10:28 am

    The video is old, but the article says new attacks this AM…meaning today, Monday, December 17.

