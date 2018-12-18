  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are still looking for witnesses to a deadly crash on Saturday, December 8 that killed two children.

Police said around 6:15 p.m. that night the driver of a black Dodge Ram hydroplaned and crashed into the a tan Nissan Altima in the 3000 block of East Loop 820 Freeway.

img 0507 e1545164404626 Fort Worth Police Seeking Witnesses To Crash That Killed 2 Children

Fatal crash in Fort Worth

A mother was behind the wheel of the Altima, with her two daughters inside, when the truck crashed into them.

The crash caused the Altima to drive into a guardrail and onto the service road, according to police.

The mother and daughters were rushed to the hospital, where the children died.

Detectives are hoping to talk to more witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who saw it is asked to call 817-392-4869.

