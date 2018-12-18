FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth student who cut another student’s throat at Brewer High School last year was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.

Taj Love pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the May 2017 attack on another student at the school.

According to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old victim had approached Love about rumors going around that he stole something from the victim’s friend. During the argument, Love pulled out a knife and cut the 15-year-old’s throat.

The victim suffered permanent damage to one of his vocal chords.

“Students and parents should not have to worry about violent attacks like this at school,” said prosecutor Tim Rodgers. “The victim in this case and his family will have to deal with a lifetime of physical and emotional trauma because of this Defendant’s actions. It was important that this Defendant be sent to prison for this attack.”