DALLAS (HOODLINE) — A new Mexican spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1326 S. Lamar St. in South Dallas, the fresh arrival is called Monica’s Mex Tex Cantina. Formerly the Cedars Social, Monica’s brings a new name and menu, taking a new direction following the departure of Cedars Social chef, Anastacia Quiñones. With the new direction, it aims to bring in more crowd-pleasing favorites, according to Eater Dallas.
On the menu, look for dishes like the Beef Albondigas with mole reduction, sesame seeds, arugula, queso fresco and garlic crisp bolillo; the Bistek con Papas with a grilled ribeye, pasilla butter, roasted potatoes, rajas and crema; and Lisa’s Enchiladas with cheese inside, topped with sauteed shrimp, chipotle crema, jack cheese, slaw and avocado. (See the full menu here.)
Monica’s Mex Tex Cantina has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Rick B., who reviewed it on Dec. 2, said, “Haute cuisine Tex-Mex in a trendy mid-century modern bar setting! The bar from the Cedar Social was already great, and it remains unharmed (even the same bartenders)! The food is greatly improved!”
Brian D. added, “Outstanding atmosphere and food. Wonderful drinks. Attentive staff. Beautiful dishes. And desserts are top shelf.”
Monica’s Mex Tex Cantina is open from 5–11 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. and 5 p.m.–midnight on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)