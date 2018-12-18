CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In Cedar Hill, parents are rushing to take advantage of a popular private school option that will soon be available in their public school: A true Montessori curriculum.

“My daughter is in a Montessori program; but, we have to go to Oak Cliff because there’s nothing in this area,” says Cedar Hill mom Megan Micheli,

Until now.

The Montessori program will debut at the district’s Lake Ridge Elementary campus next fall.

Count Micheli among those absolutely thrilled about no more long commute. She’s also a huge fan of the Montessori curriculum.

“That independence,” says Micheli. “They know how to take care of themselves. They know how to take care of the environment. They know how to help out at home. All of those aspects.”

In a Montessori classroom, even abstract principles are presented in a way that students can feel them and touch them. Even though play, using building blocks for example, exposes young students to geometry.

“I can’t express how excited I am to bring this to Cedar Hill,” adds Natalie Garrett with a gentle laugh. Garrett is with Cedar Hill ISD’s Office of Innovation.

The department is tasked with creating high quality educational options, within the district. Garrett says the Montessori program will be the first offered in a Best Southwest district– Duncanville, DeSoto and Lancaster.

She’s also been a Montessori mom.

“They begin their work immediately and they have this intrinsic love of learning that they develop through it,” explains Garrett. “Parents will love it also, because they will do things around the house.”

And then the laughter deepens when she recalls another mom moment.

“I went to a parent conference when my son was in Montessori, he rolled up his rug– and I was like, ‘woah! you could be folding clothes at home’!”

Just weeks after opening enrollment, the district has had such great response that they’re already adding additional classes. Students from other districts can also apply. A parent information meeting is scheduled for January 8th.

“I think everybody is really listening to what the parents want,” says Micheli.