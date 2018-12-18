WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Senate voted 87-12 to approve a bipartisan criminal justice bill supported by President Trump on Tuesday evening. The First Step Act, which has already passed the House, is now headed to Mr. Trump’s desk for a signature.

The Senate voted to advance the measure on Tuesday morning. The bill was sponsored in the Senate by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and Mike Lee and by Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Dick Durbin. It would ease federal sentencing laws for some criminal offenders.

