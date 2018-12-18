  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ACLU, American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Boycott, First Amendment, Israel, Israel or Israel-controlled territories, lawsuit, Texas, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed a lawsuit Tuesday over a state law requiring contractors to certify that they do not boycott Israel or Israel-controlled territories, arguing the law forces people to choose between their First Amendment rights and their livelihoods.

The ACLU says the law went into effect last year and similar requirements appear in more than a dozen states but still violate First Amendment protections.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with two school districts and two universities, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the four plaintiffs bringing the suit have either lost “contracting opportunities” because they declined to sign the certification, or they signed “at the expense” of their First Amendment rights. One plaintiff lost two service contracts from a university, and another was forced to forfeit payment for judging a debate tournament tied to a school district, according to the suit.

The suit follows a speech language pathologist’s lawsuit this week against Paxton and a school district over the law.

According to the earlier suit, the woman was forced to end her contractual relationship with the district because she would not sign the certification.

Tuesday’s lawsuit also asks the court to declare that the certification requirement violates both the First Amendment and 14th Amendment.

“We can’t stay silent when states are violating the First Amendment in this way,” said ACLU staff attorney Vera Eidelman.

She said the ACLU has sued three other times over similar laws.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s