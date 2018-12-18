Filed Under:automatic weapons, ban, bump stock ban, bump stocks, federal law, Justice Department, Las Vegas shooter, semi-automatic weapons, Trump administration

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Bump stocks — devices such as the one used by the Las Vegas shooter that effectively turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one — will soon officially be banned.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it is amending federal law to expand the definition of machine guns to say bump stocks fall under that term, making them likewise illegal. The department plans to submit paperwork by the end of the week, and the rule banning bump stocks will go into effect 90 days from that point. That means bump stocks will be illegal by the spring of 2019.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

gettyimages 857937472 Trump Administration Moves To Officially Ban Bump Stocks

A bump stock device (right), that fits on a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing speed, making it similar to a fully automatic rifle, is shown next to a AK-47 semi-automatic rifle (left) at a gun store on October 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (credit: George Frey/Getty Images)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s