WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – Bump stocks — devices such as the one used by the Las Vegas shooter that effectively turn a semi-automatic weapon into an automatic one — will soon officially be banned.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it is amending federal law to expand the definition of machine guns to say bump stocks fall under that term, making them likewise illegal. The department plans to submit paperwork by the end of the week, and the rule banning bump stocks will go into effect 90 days from that point. That means bump stocks will be illegal by the spring of 2019.

