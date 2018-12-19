  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Irving is warning taxpayers their government has nothing to do with an Irving Storm Damage Recovery and Relief Program, despite the fact the company is using the city’s logo.

The city said a letter appearing to be printed on City of Irving letterhead was distributed to several residents.

“City staff would like residents to be aware the City of Irving has no affiliation with the company or the program,” the news release said. “The City of Irving logo is a registered trademark. Private companies cannot use the logo in relation to any program, promotion or event that is not sanctioned by the City of Irving.”

If at any time a resident is suspicious of a company claiming to work for or have an affiliation with the city, they can call (972) 721-2600.

