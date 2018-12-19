NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Facebook gave some of the tech industry’s biggest companies greater access to users’ personal data than the social-networking company previously disclosed, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

Special arrangements detailed in internal Facebook documents gave Microsoft’s Bing search engine access to the names of all Facebook users’ friends without consent and allowed Netflix and Spotify to read Facebook users’ private messages, the Times reported.

