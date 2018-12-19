FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –A Fort Worth fire inspector’s home went up in flames while he was on a job about five blocks away.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was home at the time.

“I think somebody called him and said ‘I think we’ve got a fire at your house.’ He hustled over here and sure enough it was his house, so it can happen to anybody,” said Kyle Clay of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Fire officials said the firefighter and his family will likely be displaced through the holidays.