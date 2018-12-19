Filed Under:fire inspector, firefighters, Fort Worth Fire Department, house fire

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM)A Fort Worth fire inspector’s home went up in flames while he was on a job about five blocks away.

The fire happened in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

No one was home at the time.

afffire Fort Worth Fire Inspectors Home Burns

Fort Worth house fire (Tom Riehm – CBS 11)

“I think somebody called him and said ‘I think we’ve got a fire at your house.’ He hustled over here and sure enough it was his house, so it can happen to anybody,” said Kyle Clay of the Fort Worth Fire Department.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.

Fire officials said the firefighter and his family will likely be displaced through the holidays.

 

