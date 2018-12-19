  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team have a blast at the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club! We’re on a mixed bag upland bird hunt worthy of Greystone Castle’s, Orvis wing-shooting endorsement. We get to have some fun touring the grounds in their new ATV’s, and we shoot some clays on their awesome sporting clays courses with some advice from their clay shooting expert. We are also treated to amazing meals, and we get to stay in the truly world-class accommodations offered by the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club. You have got to check this place out!

