Today’s holiday song, “Run Run Rudolph” is celebrating 50 years this season and throughout this time it has been recorded by a number of talented recording artists.

Written by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie, it was first made popular out of the gate by the late R&B singer/songwriter Chuck Berry. It was the B-side of its 45 RPM record with the A-side being “Merry Christmas Baby.”

It has been recorded by so many artists, both pop/rock and country… too many to list here!

Our rendition is performed by Canadian pop/rocker Bryan Adams from 1987. Running 2:38 on the A&M Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Out of all the reindeers you know you’re the mastermind

Run, run Rudolph, Randalph ain’t too far behind

Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town

Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph ’cause I’m reelin’ like a merry-go-round

Said Santa to a boy child what have you been longing for?

All I want for Christmas is a rock and roll electric guitar

And then away went Rudolph a whizzing like a shooting star

Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town

Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph, reeling like a merry-go-round

Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town

Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph, reeling like a merry-go-round

Lock it in and crank it up!