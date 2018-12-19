Today’s holiday song, “Run Run Rudolph” is celebrating 50 years this season and throughout this time it has been recorded by a number of talented recording artists.
Written by Johnny Marks and Marvin Brodie, it was first made popular out of the gate by the late R&B singer/songwriter Chuck Berry. It was the B-side of its 45 RPM record with the A-side being “Merry Christmas Baby.”
It has been recorded by so many artists, both pop/rock and country… too many to list here!
Our rendition is performed by Canadian pop/rocker Bryan Adams from 1987. Running 2:38 on the A&M Records label, the lyrics go like this:
Out of all the reindeers you know you’re the mastermind
Run, run Rudolph, Randalph ain’t too far behind
Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town
Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down
Run, run Rudolph ’cause I’m reelin’ like a merry-go-round
Said Santa to a boy child what have you been longing for?
All I want for Christmas is a rock and roll electric guitar
And then away went Rudolph a whizzing like a shooting star
Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town
Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down
Run, run Rudolph, reeling like a merry-go-round
Run, run Rudolph, Santa’s got to make it to town
Santa make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down
Run, run Rudolph, reeling like a merry-go-round
Lock it in and crank it up!