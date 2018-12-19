LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lauren Kavanaugh, the woman who was a victim of sexual assault as a child and whose story made national news as “The Girl in the Closet,” has been arrested for sexual assault of a child, Lewisville Police said late Wednesday night.

Police said on Monday, December 17, detectives received a tip that a 14-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a suspect who was identified as Kavanaugh.

Detectives first contacted the juvenile victim and her parents and obtained permission to conduct a forensic interview.

During the interview, the juvenile victim said she had been in a sexual relationship with Kavanaugh for the last two months. The victim and her parents also confirmed that Kavanaugh currently lived in their apartment.

During the investigation, detectives learned Kavanaugh has a Facebook account titled “The Lauren Kavanaugh Story” where she has reached out to other potential abuse victims to offer friendship and support.

Detectives were able to confirm with the victim that this is the way that Kavanaugh and the victim met, and ultimately entered into a relationship.

Detectives then interviewed Kavanaugh who admitted to a sexual relationship with the 14-year old victim. Kavanaugh was placed under arrest for Sexual Assault of a Child and placed in the Lewisville Jail.

Kavanaugh is currently in the Denton County Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Lewisville Detectives believe that there may be other victims and are asking for the public’s help in finding them.

Detectives are asking parents to speak to their children to find out if they have had contact with Kavanaugh, and if it is believed to have been in an inappropriate manner, to contact the Lewisville Police Department.

Tips can be called into 972-219-TIPS (8477) or text anonymous tips to “TIPLPD” and your message to 847411.