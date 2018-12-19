NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Did you know that 844 million people lack access to safe clean water and more than 2 billion people don’t have access to adequate sanitation? Paper For Water’s mission is to bring clean water to everyone around the world. So far, they have funded over 170 water projects in over 17 countries.

Paper For Water ornaments available at the following Neiman Marcus stores:

Fort Worth

Downtown Dallas

North Park Mall

Houston

Tyson

Las Vegas

San Francisco

Fashion Island

Los Angeles

Atlanta

St. Louis

Michigan Avenue

Today there are 8 million children living in orphanages around the world. The Miracle Foundation is working to give each of these children a “Home For The Holidays.”

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children since 1987. Donations given by people just like you fund the meal ingredients.

Alissa Rosebrough’s nonprofit, Arise Africa, is changing lives more than 8,000 miles away from her home base in Fort Worth.