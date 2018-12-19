LONG ISLAND, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – Sully the service dog is moving on to his next assignment, first to New York, then on to Maryland.

The yellow lab stood by Former President George H.W. Bush’s side while living in Houston, until the 41st President’s death on November 30.

Wednesday, Sully arrived back in Long Island where he’ll receive additional training by America’s Vet Dogs.

He’ll stay there for the holidays before joining Walter Reed Medical Center where he will work with U.S. military veterans.

Sully is named after Captain Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully landed a plane in the Hudson River back in 2009.