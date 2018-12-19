  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:dog, George H.W. Bush, Military Veterans, service, Sully, Walter Reed Medical Center, yellow lab

LONG ISLAND, New York (CBSDFW.COM) – Sully the service dog is moving on to his next assignment, first to New York, then on to Maryland.

The yellow lab stood by Former President George H.W. Bush’s side while living in Houston, until the 41st President’s death on November 30.

GettyImages 1068060304 e1545253585205 Presidential Service Dog Sully Returns To Long Island

Sully, the yellow Labrador retriever service dog of former President George H.W. Bush (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Wednesday, Sully arrived back in Long Island where he’ll receive additional training by America’s Vet Dogs.

He’ll stay there for the holidays before joining Walter Reed Medical Center where he will work with U.S. military veterans.

Sully is named after Captain Chelsey “Sully” Sullenberger, the pilot who successfully landed a plane in the Hudson River back in 2009.

 

