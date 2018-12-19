FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are on the scene of an officer involved shooting and car crash.

The incident started just after 3:00 a.m. when police in Florida notified officials in Fort Worth about a man from their area who was on Facebook Live threatening to commit suicide.

Fort Worth police used GPS to track the man’s cell phone and found that it was in the south part of the city.

Several officers went to the area, near East Berry and Evans on the east side of Interstate-35W, when one spotted the man in his car.

During an early morning press conference Fort Worth police Sergeant Chris Britt had more details, saying, “They located that suspect, attempted to stop him in his vehicle to check on his welfare, because again he was making threats to harm himself so they wanted to check on his well-being. When they made contact with him he produced some sort of weapon and did actually fire his weapon at our officers.”

There was some gunfire exchanged before the man sped away, with shots hitting the windshield of at least one patrol car several times.

Officers returned fire and chased the man a short distance where he crashed into a pole near Berry and Hemphill Street.

The man died at the scene, but it isn’t know of his death is a result of gunfire, suicide, or the crash.

“And my understanding is [that] on social media he was displaying a weapon as well. And I can tell you we have found multiple weapons that were in his possession out here,” Britt said.

No police officers were injured, but Sergeant Britt said, “We don’t have any officers that are physically harmed, but… they were just involved in a very traumatic incident. We’ve got multiple officers that were involved in this that are pretty shaken up right now. Because you gotta remember that they were fired at in this situation. So they were in a very dangerous situation themselves, just in an attempt to try and help somebody who was obviously having a very bad time.”

Investigators said all those officers will be interviewed at some point to try and figure out exactly what happened.

* This is a breaking news story and is being updated as more information becomes available.