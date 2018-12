DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a homicide inside a home in the 2600 block of Belknap Avenue, south of Illinois, east of S. Lancaster Road.

Police were called to check on the people inside the house. When officers showed up, they found two bodies inside.

One neighbor told CBS 11 she heard four gunshots Thursday morning but didn’t see any suspicious activity.

This is a developing story.