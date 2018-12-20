IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department announced Thursday night former Irving Chief of Police Lowell Cannaday passed away at home earlier in the day.

He was 81.

“Chief Cannaday succumbed to a series of medical complications but was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing,” the Irving Police Department said in a news release.

Chief Cannaday served as Irving’s police chief from August 1994 to October 2004.

Prior to his service with the Irving Police Department, Chief Cannaday spent nearly 28 years with the Dallas Police Department rising to the rank of Assistant Chief.

He also served his country in the United States Marine Corps Reserves.

After leaving the Irving Police Department, he was elected to the Irving City Council from 2005 to 2007. Returning to the law enforcement profession, he assumed command of the Watauga Police Department between 2011 and 2014.

“Chief Cannaday leaves a legacy of distinguished public service and was a well-respected member of the law enforcement community, a civic leader, family man and friend. We ask that you keep the Cannaday family in your thoughts and prayers,” the police department said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.