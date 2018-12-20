  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Blue Christmas, Elvis Presley, Holiday Songs

(CBS 11) – What would the Christmas season be without hearing Elvis Presley’s version of “Blue Christmas?”

Written by Billy Hayes and Jay W. Johnson, this song was performed by Doye O’Dell in 1948 and later by country music singer Ernest Tubb and crooner Billy Eckstine separately, both in 1950.

But the Presley version in 1957 (with the Jordanaires as backup vocalists) is the one that is most remembered by people today.

Running 2:07 on the RCA Victor label, the lyrics go like this:

I’ll have a Blue Christmas without you
I’ll be so blue just thinking about you

Decorations of red on a green Christmas tree
Won’t be the same dear, if you’re not here with me

And when those blue snowflakes start falling
That’s when those blue memories start calling

You’ll be doin’ all right, with your Christmas of white
But I’ll have a blue, blue blue blue Christmas

From all of us at CBS11 and TXA21, have a very Happy Holiday season.

