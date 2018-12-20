RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is snatching purses without a confrontation and so far, getting away with it.

The Red Oak Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in helping identify a purse-snatching suspect.

Police said during two recent incidents at the Red Oak Walmart, the suspect pulls his vehicle next to his victim, reaches out from his silver sedan without exiting and snatches the victim’s purse.

The suspect then quickly takes off.

The first reported incident happened shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 29.

The second one happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 12.

After the December 12 crime offense, a attempted to use the victim’s credit cards at the Target & DTLR in the Wheatland Town Crossing shopping center in Dallas.

The video of the that crime and the suspect attempting to use the victim’s credit card can be viewed here.

The Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify the suspect. If anyone has information to the identity of this Christmas Grinch, please contact Sgt. Gary Dollar at 469-218-7710 or gdollar@redoaktx.org.