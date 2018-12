(CBS NEWS) – House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday that President Trump would not sign a Senate bill passed Wednesday which would keep the government funded through February. The bill would avert a government shutdown as Christmas and the new year approach, but Mr. Trump is unwilling to sign a bill which does not contain funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Ryan said that the House Republicans would rework their bill to include wall funding.

