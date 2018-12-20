  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Arlington Police, Road Rage

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect who was seen in a video pointing a gun at a driver in a road rage incident has been arrested, Arlington police say.

Police tweeted dash-cam footage that captured a man getting out of his vehicle on an access road to Highway 360 and pointing a gun at the driver behind him.

The suspect was tracked down and arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has not yet been identified.

“We continue to take road rage seriously,” Arlington police tweeted.

