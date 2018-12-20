COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas have reached a new low for 2018 as millions of Texans are expected to start their holiday travels.

AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded reached $2.02, which is five cents less than last week and 15 cents less per gallon than this time last year. The last time the average was $2.02 was back in July 2017.

The highest gas price average was seen in Midland at $2.54, and the lowest was seen in Amarillo at $1.88 per gallon.

According to AAA Texas, the nationwide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.36.

AAA Texas expects 8.4 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more to celebrate the holidays at their destination, which would be a four percent increase from last year.

“AAA Texas expects 8.4 million Texans to drive to their holiday destination this year, which is a four percent increase year-over-year,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas/AAA New Mexico spokesperson. “No doubt cheaper gas prices are fueling their decision to hit the road.”