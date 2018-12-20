McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney’s 34-foot tall blue spruce Christmas tree fell Thursday afternoon.

There’s no official cause, but it’s been a very windy day with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

No one was hurt when it fell.

Downtown McKinney tweeted, “Humbug! Our downtown Christmas tree has taken a tumble. Either the Grinch is in McKinney or the strong winds are to blame. Regardless, this will not dampen our festivities tonight. Please be careful near the area as we figure out how to proceed with our toppled tree.”