SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s being called insulting, demeaning and dehumanizing. San Antonio Police are investigating a – now removed – sign left outside the city’s Holocaust Museum this week.

The yard sign said “Fake News” and “MAGA” with an arrow pointing to the marquee of the museum.

Board chair of the San Antonio Jewish Federation Harry Levy said it was an act of violence against the Jewish community. “The ignorance expressed by the perpetrators can only be countered by shining the light of truth upon our shared history.”

Levy also said that it was “doubly harmful in that it laughs at the memory of all the millions of Jews who died in the Holocaust and is harmful to the precious few Holocaust survivors who witnessed the horrors of the Shoah first hand.”

There is no information regarding who may have placed the sign at the museum.

A groundskeeper discovered the sign at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning according to MySantonio.com. “It’s clearly a statement of Holocaust denial,” Ronit Sherwin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of San Antonio, which operates the museum told the paper.

The sign was obscured by dense fog that morning but several people saw it before it was removed.

The Muslim Children Education and Civic Center also condemned the sign Tuesday “in the strongest terms,” saying it was “insulting, demeaning and dehumanizing incident.”

Aaron Delwiche, a professor of communication at Trinity University told the paper, “This anti-Semitic incident is a reminder that this sort of rhetoric has consequences.”

“The Holocaust was not fake news. It is time for all of us, on all sides of the political spectrum, to insist on facts, evidence, and logic when talking about politics,” Delwiche continued.

Back in 2015 the Jewish community on San Antonio’s northwest side was the target of anti-Semitic graffiti which included homes and cars that were spray painted with swastikas and racial slurs.