FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was critically injured after a box truck crashed through a billboard and knocked down a power pole in Fort Worth Friday morning.

The accident happened near Highway 287 and Richmond Avenue.

Firefighters had to work to get the injured driver out of the truck, because the force of the crash crushed the cab of the truck.

fw 1 1 Critical After Truck Leaves Highway, Crashes Through Billboard, Utility Pole

A box truck crashed into a building in Fort Worth (CBS11)

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Some 2,400 people have been left without power as a result of the crash.

Police are still investigating, trying to figure out exactly why the truck careened off the freeway.

