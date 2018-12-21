  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Sherrard, Fallen Officer, Highway 75, Jeff Leach, Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway, Richardson Police, Texas

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of a North Texas highway could soon be renamed to honor officer David Sherrard, who was the first Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty.

Rep. Jeff Leach introduced a bill that would name a section of Highway 75 in Richardson as the “Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.” The stretch of highway would be between I-635 and the President George Bush Turnpike.

screen shot 2018 02 08 at 11 27 41 am copy Texas Rep Introduces Bill To Name Part Of Highway After Fallen Richardson Officer

David Sherrard (credit: Richardson Police Department)

Officer Sherrard was fatally shot in February while responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex. He was 37 years old and a 13-year veteran of the department.

“I am proud to file this important legislation honoring Richardson Police Office David Sherrard, a true public servant who was tragically killed in the line of duty in House District 67,” said Rep. Leach. “My hope is that this memorial will bring a sense of joy to his family and honor and pride to his fellow officers who continue to serve us faithfully and courageously every day.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s