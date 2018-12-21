RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of a North Texas highway could soon be renamed to honor officer David Sherrard, who was the first Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty.

Rep. Jeff Leach introduced a bill that would name a section of Highway 75 in Richardson as the “Officer David Sherrard Memorial Highway.” The stretch of highway would be between I-635 and the President George Bush Turnpike.

Officer Sherrard was fatally shot in February while responding to a disturbance at an apartment complex. He was 37 years old and a 13-year veteran of the department.

“I am proud to file this important legislation honoring Richardson Police Office David Sherrard, a true public servant who was tragically killed in the line of duty in House District 67,” said Rep. Leach. “My hope is that this memorial will bring a sense of joy to his family and honor and pride to his fellow officers who continue to serve us faithfully and courageously every day.”