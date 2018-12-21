LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Lou Williams’ return from injury provided a much-needed lift for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 6-foot-1 guard, who missed the past four games due to a sore left hamstring, scored 13 of his 26 points during the fourth quarter to help the Clippers hold off the Dallas Mavericks 125-121 on Thursday night and snap a four-game losing streak.

“It was a good game for me,” Williams said. “It’s good to get a win. We’ve had a rough stretch of games and it is good to move forward.”

Maxi Kieber’s jumper put the Mavericks up 109-104 with 5:14 remaining before the Clippers regained control with a 15-2 run. Danilo Gallinari, who led the Clippers with 32 points, had nine points during the rally and Williams made a pair of free throws with 3:08 remaining to give the Clippers a 113-111 lead, which they wouldn’t relinquish. That was part of 12 straight Los Angeles points that gave the Clippers an eight-point lead with 1:02 remaining.

Dallas, which has dropped its last four, made a late run to get within 123-121 but Tobias Harris made a pair of free throws to ice it.

“Lou was fantastic. Early on I thought his passing was fantastic and then he started the scoring barrage down the stretch,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “He gives us a confidence when you have him on the floor. It’s not necessarily you are going to go to him but he is going to be involved.”

Rookie Luka Doncic scored a season-high 32 points for the Mavericks and JJ Barea added 19. DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 22 rebounds in his first game back at Staples Center against his former team.

“He was great. He made a lot of plays and made a lot of shots,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said of Doncic. “He got to the free throw line a lot. An awful lot (9 of 13). He made a lot of good things happen.”

Dallas trailed 89-82 at the start of the fourth quarter before scoring eight straight points to take the lead, with six coming from Devin Harris. That would be the first of six lead changes and four ties over the final 10 minutes.

Los Angeles led 32-30 early in the second quarter before scoring seven straight points. The Clippers would lead by as many as 13 late in the quarter before going to halftime up 65-54.

Dallas trailed 69-58 less than three minutes into the third quarter before it started to steadily whittle down the deficit. Doncic scored six points during an 8-1 run that got the Mavericks within four. Devin Harris’ layup with 1:14 remaining drew the Mavericks within 85-82 before the Clippers scored the final four points of the quarter.

The Mavericks are now 15-15 on the season.

