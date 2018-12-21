LANDRY AWARDSWatch Online At 6:30pm
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have identified a suspect in Thursday’s double murder of a man and woman inside the home at 2670 Belknap Avenue.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for Patrick Johnson, 55.

asuspect 3 Dallas Police Identify Suspect In Double Murder

Patrick Johnson

Police were called to check on the people inside the South Dallas home.  When officers showed up around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

A cousin of one of the victims told CBS 11 a woman in her 50s and her adult son in his 30s were killed by her live-in boyfriend of five years.

Screen Shot 2018 12 20 at 2.17.18 PM Dallas Police Identify Suspect In Double Murder

Dallas Police investigate double homicide (Chopper 11)

A neighbor told CBS 11 she heard four gunshots early this morning, but when she came outside, didn’t see any suspicious activity.

Williams said the woman’s co-workers became concerned this morning when she didn’t show up for work.

They came to her house and when no one came to the door, they called police.

Williams said she spoke with her earlier this week and said her boyfriend was very controlling.

“When I talked to her two days ago, and she was talking real, real strange and I said why haven’t you called me and she was talking real, real strange, well you have the wrong number and she hung up,” said Williams. “I knew something was wrong.”

Williams said she called back, but the woman didn’t answer the phone.

Williams said the woman’s son leaves behind three young sons, ages 2, 3 and 6, and that she was planning to visit her daughter and grandchildren in Ohio for Christmas.

If anyone has information regarding the suspects whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact Detective Frank Serra, #10031 at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Screen Shot 2018 12 20 at 2.11.39 PM Dallas Police Identify Suspect In Double Murder

Dallas Police investigate double homicide (Chopper 11)

 

