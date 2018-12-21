DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new unicorn shop in Deep Ellum is capturing the imagination of children of all ages.

Usman Baber said the “Magical Dessert Bar” was his wife’s idea. She’s a pastry chef.

Baber got on board after he admits he waited in line at a Starbucks for hours to get his daughter a unicorn frappuccino.

Now, anyone craving unicorn cupcakes, lava cakes, or pink hot chocolate can get their fix in Deep Ellum.

They modeled the dessert bar after a unicorn café they saw in Thailand.

“We saw them,” said Baber. “They were a huge success. People were saying, that’s on our bucket list. Even people were like, it’s on our bucket list. So we decided, why don’t we bring it here, so your bucket list is now in the US.”

A 10-year-old was one of the lucky customers who got a sample before the store’s 5 p.m. opening Friday.

“I really wanted to go here because I saw it about 1,000 times online,” said Blessed Grisham. “It’s really nice. I love the fun little cups you get.”

The owners also own Chill 360 next door. Doors close at midnight Friday. Customers will get a 20 percent discount for dressing up like a unicorn Friday and this weekend.