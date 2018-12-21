LANDRY AWARDSWatch Online At 6:30pm
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMThe Landry Awards
    7:00 PMA Home for the Holidays: The 20th Anniversary
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Blessed Grisham, Chill 360, Dallas unicorn, Deep Ellum, Dessert, Magical Dessert Bar, Thailand, Usman Baber

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new unicorn shop in Deep Ellum is capturing the imagination of children of all ages.

Usman Baber said the “Magical Dessert Bar” was his wife’s idea. She’s a pastry chef.
Baber got on board after he admits he waited in line at a Starbucks for hours to get his daughter a unicorn frappuccino.
Now, anyone craving unicorn cupcakes, lava cakes, or pink hot chocolate can get their fix in Deep Ellum.
dessertbar Dessert Bar Modeled After Thailand Unicorn Cafe Opens in Dallas

A unicorn inspired cupcake customers can purchase at Magical Dessert Bar in Deep Ellum.

They modeled the dessert bar after a unicorn café they saw in Thailand.
 “We saw them,” said Baber. “They were a huge success. People were saying, that’s on our bucket list. Even people were like, it’s on our bucket list. So we decided, why don’t we bring it here, so your bucket list is now in the US.”
A 10-year-old was one of the lucky customers who got a sample before the store’s 5 p.m. opening Friday.
“I really wanted to go here because I saw it about 1,000 times online,” said Blessed Grisham. “It’s really nice. I love the fun little cups you get.”
The owners also own Chill 360 next door. Doors close at midnight Friday. Customers will get a 20 percent discount for dressing up like a unicorn Friday and this weekend.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s