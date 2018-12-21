DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A pop-up market in Downtown Dallas is giving last minute shoppers more time to buy last minute gifts for the holidays.

This is the fourth consecutive year Unbranded has taken over an empty storefront in Downtown for the holiday season. The market has given local artists and small business owners a physical presence during this season and it’s also convenient for shoppers who live or work nearby.

“I just thought it would be fun, I love supporting small, local business and I have a lot of friends who are small business owners as well,” said Shelby Anders, a last minute shopper. “So I just thought it would be a really cool gift, something unique, more personal than just the typical, store bought, branded, wrapped package present.”

Unbranded is having a “stocking stroll” Saturday in which shoppers are invited to bring their own stockings and visit vendors to purchase last minute items.

“We’ve got a lot of wonderful vendors here with handmade goods, ready for your to come shop, lots of stocking stuffers this weekend,” said Shalissa Perry of Downtown Dallas, Inc.

Unbranded will be open until 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.