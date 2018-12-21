View of a section of the new border fence between Mexico and the US under construction, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico on March 10, 2018. (credit: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A private effort by a Florida veteran to fund a border wall has brought in nearly 13 million dollars.

More than 200 thousand people have donated money; however, it’s not for certain if the government can use the money for a wall.

Veteran Brian Kolfage started the online fundraiser Sunday to help President Trump fulfill his promise of building a border wall.

Another one million dollars was donated Friday afternoon.

According to an expert, although the government is always happy to accept money, it’s up to Congress on how that money is spent.

Many people are donating five dollars, but an anonymous donor gave 50 thousand dollars Thursday.

Kolfage said he’s working with legal experts and legislators to ensure any money raised only goes towards buiding the wall.

Dallas Attorney David Coale said it’s not that easy.

“The question is, if you raise a bunch of money, and say i want this to build a wall or anything for government, whether Congress has to do that,” said Coale. “And the answer under the law is, Congress does not.”

Only Congress has the power to appropriate money.

In the past, private individuals have helped fund public projects. Usually the government has something set up ahead of time to approve the idea, however.

“If this man makes a persuasive case, Congress might take the money,” said Coale. “But it’s not bound to do it, and there’s lots of things on Congress’ mind these days.”