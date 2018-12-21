  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Border Fence, Border Security, Border Wall, Democrats, federal employees, Government Shutdown, Immigration, President Donald Trump, Republicans, U.S. House, U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – The federal government is headed for a partial shutdown at midnight, after the House and Senate adjourned for the night.

President Trump has demanded funding for a border wall, which Democrats say they won’t give him.

It’s unclear what Republicans’ next move would be, as the White House has offered no alternative plan.

And while last week he said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government and would own a shutdown, on Friday he placed the blame squarely on Democrats.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

