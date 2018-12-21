  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police say they have made an arrest in the case involving the attack and robbery of an 83-year-old woman.

Officials say it was Thaddeus Lammar Clay who fought with Suzy Alummuttil after walking into her home on December 10. She talked with CBS 11 News after surveillance video of the person who attacked her was released.

burg suspect Man Suspected Of Robbing 83 Year Old In Front Of Dying Husband Arrested

Do you recognize this man? Call Fort Worth police if so (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Suzy said the man walked in as she lay on a hospital bed in her living room with her husband, who had just returned home from hospice care.

“He saw [the intruder,] but he could not talk,” she said.

The elderly woman says while the man ransacked the house she tried to called 911 and her son for help, but her attacker attempted to wrestle the phone away.

Ultimately the man left with keys to the family’s pickup.

While the couple wasn’t physically harmed during the attack, Suzy’s husband, John, died one day later.

Clay, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Motor Vehicle Theft. Fort Worth police say it was a tip they received through social media that led to Clay’s identification and arrest.

