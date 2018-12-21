RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was supposed to be the centerpiece of their home. But one North Texas woman paid thousands of dollars for furniture that never came.

Just one day after The Ones for Justice visited the store, Eva Mackey learned she’d be getting her money back.

Eva Mackey had a vision for her Rockwall home — a place where her family of six could sit together on the same couch, at the same time.

“We were looking for a nicer couch so we were willing to spend it,” Mackey said.

She paid $2,200 for a Tuscan leather sectional, ordering the pieces from the company, Magnolia Furniture.

“I kept thinking this is part of a chain right?” Mackey recalled.

But it’s not. Magnolia Furniture is a standalone business in Richardson, completely unrelated to Magnolia, the Waco-based home decor line by HGTV reality star Joanna Gaines.

Mackey bought the couch in May. Then she waited. What was supposed to take six weeks morphed into six months.

“We gave her a long time,” Mackey said. “Sometimes she tells me she’s in California, sometimes she tells me it’s overseas on its way to California.”

Mackey waited so long, she finally bought another couch.

“By now we’ve spent more than $4,000 for one couch, it’s ridiculous,” Mackey said. “At this point, I really just need my money back.”

The Ones for Justice contacted Magnolia Furniture in early December through Facebook, e-mail and text message.

Owner Heather Hughes repeatedly said she had issued the refund.

After a week, with no check in sight, we went to the store ourselves.

“Eva’s wondering when she might get that couch or a refund? Do you have an answer?” asked reporter Alanna Autler.

“That’s been resolved as far as I’m concerned,” said someone affiliated with the company.

That night, Mackey received a check from Magnolia Furniture. The check was dated Nov. 30, but the envelope was postmarked December 7, one day after the Ones for Justice first reached out to

The amount was for $1,100 — only half the amount after six months of fighting.

“To me it’s just unbelievable somebody would do business this way,” Mackey said.

The day after the Ones for Justice visited the store, Mackey received even better news. She learned her credit card company was processing a full refund for $2,381. The amount covers the sofa plus tax.