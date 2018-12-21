NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sundance Behavioral Health Hospital surrendered its license on Friday and is no longer accepting patients.

The law firm of Varghese Summersett issued the following statement on behalf of Sundance Behavioral Healthcare System:

“Due to the ongoing criminal prosecution, Sundance Behavioral Healthcare System is financially unable to sustain services to the mental health population in our community. As a result, the hospital voluntarily brought its patient count to zero. On December 21, Sundance surrendered their license to Health and Human Services and is no longer accepting patients.”

A week ago eleven additional grand jury indictments were handed down against Sundance Behavioral Healthcare System.

Sundance now faces a total of 20 criminal counts claiming its Arlington facility “knowingly violated a provision in Texas’ mental health code” by “failing to assist a patient”… “in creating a written request for discharge”…. even after the patient wanted to leave the hospital.

The DA’s office said seven new patients came forward adding the new charges after the first indictment last month.

Since 2013, patients and their loved ones have reached out to the I-Team complaining about abuse, neglect, threats with needles and more. But the one complaint CBS 11 receives most is from loved ones who say patients are held against their will.

Darrell Leblanc, Jr. says he wanted to get out but couldn’t even after he signed a medical release. “There was no way I was going to get out of that place,” he told CBS 11’s I-Team.