FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man known for gospel singing and preaching around North Texas is behind bars Friday night accused of sexual assault against children.

Darrell Yancey is in the Tarrant County Jail on an $85,000 bond.

Arlington Police arrested Yancey who is charged with seven counts of sexual assault of a child, three of which are aggravated because of the age of the victim.

Yancey calls himself “the Apostle” on Facebook.