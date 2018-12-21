LANDRY AWARDSWatch Online At 6:30pm
Filed Under:cashier, Celebration, Christmas Cheer, Facebook, John Lopez, Mayor John-Mark Caldwell, Princeton, random act of kindness, social media, Texas, walmart

PRINCETON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When 19-year-old Princeton Walmart cashier John Lopez selflessly paid for a woman’s groceries on Monday, he didn’t expect anyone else to notice.

But one woman did, when she posted Lopez’s good deed on Facebook and praised the cashier for taking care of the woman’s $110 grocery bill.

On Friday, the community, including the Princeton Mayor, honored Lopez at the Walmart where he works.

Walmart Cashier Honored stills000004 Community Honors North Texas Walmart Cashier Who Paid For Customers Groceries

Walmart cashier John Lopez honored (CBS 11)

Brandon Weddle, who organized the event, said Lopez is an inspiration.

“I saw what John did and how selfless of an act it was and it was just something that really touched me,” said Weddle.

The GoFundMe page for Lopez, who is saving money for college, has raised a little more than $3,500 so far.

Princeton Mayor John-Mark Caldwell gave Lopez a certificate as well.

Walmart Cashier Honored stills000001 Community Honors North Texas Walmart Cashier Who Paid For Customers Groceries

Walmart cashier John Lopez honored (CBS 11)

 

