DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-year-old was accidentally run over by a family member Saturday, said police.

According to Dallas police, the family member was operating a rented backhoe in the yard when the accident occurred.

It’s unknown why that piece of equipment was in the neighborhood.

Neighbors said they saw a man crying after the incident.

Priscilla Jantes said she saw two little boys playing in the yard together when the relative was operating the backhoe.

“The grandfather was working in the yard,” said Jantes. “I saw him all day and all afternoon. He was going back and forth on the tractor. I live right here in the back. You could hear the noise. It’s close to Christmas, imagine those people.”

Police said the child was rushed to a children’s hospital but later died.

Police are still investigating and don’t know if any charges will be filed.