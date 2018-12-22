DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot after four suspects forced themselves inside his home Friday night in Dallas.

Dallas Police said they arrived to the 2900 block of Etta Drive after a male and his dog were shot around 10:45 p.m. The victim said four males forced themselves inside his home and restrained him.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Another individual was also inside the home at the time, but wasn’t hurt. The victim that was shot was rushed to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The dog was taken a veterinarian for surgery.

The investigation is still ongoing.