CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – A man shot and killed himself after shooting and killing his wife and sister-in-law Friday night in Corsicana said police.

Corsicana Police arrived to the 2100 block of Navarro Drive after a woman called claiming her sister and her sister’s husband were arguing outside in the back patio. The woman said the man had a gun.

Nancy Castillo, 28, told 911 operators she was inside with her sister’s three children.

Castillo said she got the children through a window and outside of the house safely and then heard a gunshot soon after.

Police said they found Castillo lying on the front yard with gunshot wounds. According to police, an officer performed CPR but she was pronounced dead moments later.

They also said they found suspect Rosalio Mendoza, 28, inside the house dead with what appeared a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

During the house search, police also found Mendoza’s wife, Vanessa, dead on the back patio with a gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed Mendoza forced himself inside the home and later made his way to the bedroom where Castillo was attempting to escape out of a window. Police believe he shot her and then shot and killed himself as he was found dead in the same bedroom.

Police are still investigating.