DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested the suspect identified in Thursday’s double murder of a man and woman inside their home on Belknap Avenue Friday evening.

Patrick Douglas Johnson, 55, was charged with capital murder and arrested Friday. He was taken to Dallas Police Jack Evans Headquarters for an interview.

Johnson declined to give a statement to the detectives. He was then taken to Dallas County Lew Sterrett Jail.

Police were called to check on the people inside the South Dallas home. When officers showed up around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, they found the bodies of a man and a woman inside.

A cousin of one of the victims told CBS 11 a woman in her 50s and her adult son in his 30s were killed by her live-in boyfriend of five years.

A neighbor told CBS 11 she heard four gunshots early Thursday morning, but when she went outside she didn’t see any suspicious activity.

Williams said the woman’s co-workers became concerned that morning when she didn’t show up for work.

They called police when they went by her house and no one answered the door.

Williams said she spoke with the victim earlier this week and said her boyfriend seemed very controlling.

“When I talked to her two days ago, and she was talking real, real strange and I said why haven’t you called me and she was talking real, real strange, well you have the wrong number and she hung up,” said Williams. “I knew something was wrong.”

Williams said she called back, but the woman didn’t answer the phone.

She said the woman’s son leaves behind three sons, ages 2, 3 and 6, and she was planning to visit her daughter and grandchildren in Ohio for Christmas.