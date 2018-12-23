BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) –

A Texas twist on a holiday tale comes to life every year in Bedford’s Glenbrook neighborhood, where the red Christmas lights border every yard.

However, the annual display this season is the last of its kind at Dennis Bianchi’s house.

“He’s missed, and will never be forgotten, or the memories he helped create for us,” said Holly Hendrickson, a neighbor.

Bianchi died in July, but his 30 years of love for Glenbrook Christmas lives on this season.

His adult children decorated the home one last time this season.

“I think he’d be very proud,” said Gina and Kara, Bianchi’s daughters. “I think he’d be sad if i didn’t do one last year, and I think he’s smiling up in heaven, I think he’s loving it.”

The red lights will stay on and the tradition of Glenbrook Christmas will continue.