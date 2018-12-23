ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have clinched the NFC East division title for a spot in the playoffs after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-20 on Sunday.

In what has been a topsy-turvy season for Dallas, the team will now look forward to a home matchup in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys were led by a strong performance from their defense which included two huge fumble recoveries, one of which was returned 69 yards for a touchdown courtesy of linebacker Jaylon Smith.

The Dallas offense, however, looked to struggle at times to get down the field as they held on to a lead through most of the game against the Bucs.

Quarterback Dak Prescott led the offense with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a passing one in the third. Prescott’s passing touchdown can also be credited to defensive end Randy Gregory, who recovered a fumble by Bucs’ quarterback Jameis Winston.

In what seemed improbable at times especially during the first half of the season, the Cowboys used a five-game winning streak to make their way into the postseason. Key wins against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins helped the team clinch the division.

Dallas will now await who their playoff opponent will be as they head into their final game of the regular season against the New York Giants.