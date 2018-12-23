  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Academy Sports and Outdoors

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After the Dallas Cowboys claimed their 24th overall division title in franchise history after their win over Tampa Bay Sunday, many businesses and fans brought out their gear.

Playoff football in North Texas is music to the ears of fans, as well as restaurants, bars and businesses.

The Cowboys are NFC East Champions for the third time in five years.

After the final snap, Academy Sports and Outdoors brought out the NFC East Championship gear.

“I think we’ve got a team this year,” said Kirk Pleasants, a fan. “Dak Prescott, let him run the ball a little bit. We’ve got some good players. I believe we can go all the way.”

Daniel Alapai said he hopes to add to his division champs t-shirt.

“Let’s go,” said Alapai. “Let’s take it.  Keep it business and celebrate when we win the big one.”

Earlier this season, some fans didn’t think the team would accomplish the title.

“Not gonna lie, I was a little nervous when we were 3-5 and lost to the Titans,” said Thomas Collins. Everyone counted us out.  But, I’m a Cowboy fan and I know all we’ve got to do is continue to dominate and now you see where we’re at.  In the playoffs, baby.”

The Cowboys haven’t announced plans for when playoff tickets will go on sale.

